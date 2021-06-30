Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for August 3, 2021

MIDLAND, Tx., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2021 financial results on August 2, 2021 after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (844) 400-1537 (United States/Canada) or (703) 326-5198 (International) and use the confirmation code 5896442. A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, through Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 5896442. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.