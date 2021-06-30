Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for August 5, 2021

MIDLAND, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2021 financial results on August 4, 2021 after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, Rattler will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 288-2756 (United States/Canada) or (470) 495-9481 (International) and use the confirmation code 4085657. A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 5, 2021 through Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 4085657. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.rattlermidstream.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.