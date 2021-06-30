checkAd

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results July 22, 2021

INVESTORS MAY LISTEN TO LIVE WEBCAST

STUART, Fla., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release second quarter 2021 results on July 22nd, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast’s earnings results at the company’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page under “Press Releases.”

Seacoast will host a conference call July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the second quarter 2021 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 774-6070 (passcode: 7461 099#; host: Charles Shaffer). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon of July 23rd, by clicking here and using the passcode 50182591.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com and selecting the webcast link located on the home page. Beginning the afternoon of July 23rd, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.8 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 48 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Tracey Dexter
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 403-0461





