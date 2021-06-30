checkAd

ProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Plan Amendment

OTTAWA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM) today announced that it has amended its option plan to set the number of common shares available for issuance pursuant to options granted under the plan at 20,679,583 common shares, being approximately 16.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares. This increase to the option pool was previously described in the meeting materials for ProntoForms’ annual shareholder meeting held on June 16, 2021, and the increase was approved by shareholders at that meeting. All option plan amendments require approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record. 

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com 		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





