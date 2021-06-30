Urbanimmersive Acquires Real Estate Photography Agencies EGP Technovirtuel, La Clique Mobile and Graphique ID

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today having completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of real estate photography agencies EGP Technovirtuel Inc. ("EGP") and Graphique ID Solutions Inc. ("Graphique ID") and all of the intangible assets of La Clique Mobile s.e.n.c. ("Clique Mobile") for an aggregated purchase price of $3.03M, including $1.77M payable in cash immediately, $100k payable in 100 days and $1.16M payable through the immediate issuance of 6.6M shares of the Company at a price of $0.175 per share. All shares issued are subject to a four-month-and-a-day hold period until October 31, 2021, with 5.7M of the shares issued subject to 18-months lock-up period until December 31, 2022. The acquisition of those three real estate photography businesses is a first step of the accelerated growth plan announced by the Company on June 22nd.



EGP, La Clique Mobile and Graphique ID are all Urbanimmersive clients with long-standing businesses and solid reputation in both residential and commercial architectural photography services in their respective market. Those photography agencies are profitable, have generated aggregated revenues of $1.6M for their last fiscal year, during a historical low inventory period of homes for sale, and serve together more than 5,000 real estate agents across Canada.

With EGP acquisition, Urbanimmersive will also be adding to its technological solutions portfolio a DSLR camera HDR trigger remote app developed and owned by EGP. This propriety capture app enables the standardization of photo-shooting processes and image quality amongst large teams of photographers. The app also connects to photography Business Solution Software for real time and offline synchronizations of service orders and photographer schedules. EGP app will be offered under Urbanimmersive's brand and integrated to the Company’s business SaaS solution and 3D tour Capture App making it one of the most complete real estate photography capture mobile app on the market. For clarity, EGP and UI blended capture app would enable photographers to shoot high quality still pictures using a DSLR professional camera, create 3D tours using 360 cameras, upload visual content on cloud while being able to manage orders and schedules on the field.