Axos Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 29, 2021

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the "Company”), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Joining Gregory Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be Andrew J. Micheletti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The Company plans to distribute its earnings results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the live conference call by visiting Axos Financial’s website at axosfinancial.com and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing toll-free number 877-407-8293. For those interested parties who may be unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until August 29, 2021, at Axos’ website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13721053.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank is a nationwide bank, with approximately $14.8 billion in assets, that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. For more information on Axos Bank, please visit axosbank.com.




