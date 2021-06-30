Cohu Announces $100 Million Debt Prepayment

The debt prepayment was funded with net proceeds from the divestment of the company’s Printed Circuit Board Test business completed on June 24, 2021.

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that it has prepaid an additional $100 million of its term loan B (TLB) facility. As a result of this prepayment, Cohu has reduced the outstanding principal of its TLB to approximately $104 million.

The $100 million principal reduction is expected to save approximately $0.8 million in fiscal third quarter 2021 interest expense. With the large principal reduction, loan origination costs being amortized over the life of the TLB are accelerated and, as a result, the company expects to record a non-cash charge of approximately $1.7 million for loss on debt extinguishment.

“Deleveraging continues to be a priority for us and we are pleased to have reduced our TLB debt by approximately $202 million, so far, during fiscal year 2021,” said Cohu President and CEO Luis Müller.

