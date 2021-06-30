McKesson Corporation to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 4, 2021

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation.