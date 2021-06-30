checkAd

BlackSky Names Dr. Magid M. Abraham and Tim Harvey to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021   

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that Dr. Magid M. Abraham and Tim Harvey will join BlackSky’s Board of Directors effective upon the completion of the planned business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW).

Dr. Magid M. Abraham (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Abraham and Mr. Harvey each bring decades of experience leading dynamic, rapidly scaling software companies with expertise building and bringing to market data and analytics applications across various industries.

Dr. Abraham is a leading expert on consumer and market measurement and analytics and providing syndicated subscription-based information services to multiple industries. He co-founded and served as president or CEO of multiple companies including comScore, a media and analytics company, and NeuraWell Therapeutics, which develops medicine and treatment for mental health conditions.

“I look forward to shaping the future of BlackSky and helping the company market its powerful analytics platform in new ways and to new audiences,” said Dr. Abraham. “The geospatial intelligence BlackSky delivers has created a whole new meaning for real-time insights to public and private customers. There’s a bright future ahead for the company and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Mr. Harvey is currently executive chairman of VTS Inc., the leading software platform for leasing and asset management in the commercial real estate industry. He has served as CEO of several fast-growing technology companies that offer software and services across a variety of industries. Before joining VTS, Mr. Harvey served as president of commercial solutions at BAE Systems Plc (LON:BA), a leading global defense, aerospace, and security company.

“We are at a significant inflection point for the space industry,” commented Mr. Harvey. “BlackSky has proven itself as a company to watch. I’m thrilled to join the Board during this period of swift advancement and eager to ensure the company’s continued growth and success.”

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Magid and Tim to our Board at this exciting time as BlackSky’s business accelerates,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “Magid’s deep understanding of analytics platforms will be a tremendous asset as we continue our rapid growth and expansion into new markets; Tim’s experience as a leader of several successful, high-growth software companies, including in the defense and aerospace industry, will be a major asset to us. As a former U.S. Marine Corps officer, Tim understands the importance of precise geospatial intelligence in protecting our troops. BlackSky will benefit greatly from their guidance.”

