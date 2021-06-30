checkAd

The St. Joe Company Sells out the Second Homesite Release at the Watersound Camp Creek Community at an Average Sales Price of Approximately $478,000 After Receiving Offers on All 38 Homesites Within 48 Hours

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 22:05  |  23   |   |   

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) announces that all 38 homesites in the second sales release at the Watersound Camp Creek community have sold at an average price of approximately $478,000. All of the homesites in this release received offers within 48 hours with many going under contract within days of becoming available. The initial 23 homesites in the community were released at the end of 2020 and have all sold. The combined 61 homesites sold to date were offered direct to buyers through the community’s website. “We worked directly with buyers through our website to create an easy transaction process and the response that we’ve received has been very positive,” stated Bridget Precise, Senior Vice President of Residential Real Estate for St. Joe. “We are still in the early stages of homesite sales in the Watersound Camp Creek community, but we have already generated more than $28 million in sales. We anticipate a release of more homesites later this year as interest and demand remain extremely high.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005955/en/

Development continues on the Watersound Camp Creek community in close proximity to Florida's iconic Scenic Highway 30A. (Photo: Business Wire)

Development continues on the Watersound Camp Creek community in close proximity to Florida's iconic Scenic Highway 30A. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Watersound Camp Creek community is St. Joe’s newest residential development. It is ideally located off South Watersound Parkway adjacent to Camp Creek golf course and the new Watersound Club amenities that are currently being constructed. The community is within a short walk, bike or golf cart ride to Scenic Highway 30A and the Gulf of Mexico and to the developing Watersound Town Center. This gated community with a restriction on short-term rentals is planned for a total of 262 homesites ranging from approximately ¼ acre to just under one acre in size.

Ownership in the Watersound Camp Creek community requires membership in Watersound Club, St. Joe’s private membership club. Club members enjoy access to Camp Creek golf course, Shark’s Tooth golf course, Watersound Beach Club, private air charter service and the future club amenities currently under construction adjacent to the community. These planned amenities include a resort-style pool complex, multiple tennis and pickleball courts, a health and wellness center, multiple dining venues and a children’s play area among others. St. Joe’s affiliated company, Watersound Closings & Escrow, completed all closings for the homesites sold in the Watersound Camp Creek community.

Seite 1 von 2
The St. Joe Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The St. Joe Company Sells out the Second Homesite Release at the Watersound Camp Creek Community at an Average Sales Price of Approximately $478,000 After Receiving Offers on All 38 Homesites Within 48 Hours The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) announces that all 38 homesites in the second sales release at the Watersound Camp Creek community have sold at an average price of approximately $478,000. All of the homesites in this release received …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
The St. Joe Company Announces Additional Homesite Sales, New Home Builders and Future Planned Phases at Its Workforce Housing Communities in Bay County, Florida
10.06.21
The St. Joe Company Enters the Apartment Management Business Through a Joint Venture With HomeCorp