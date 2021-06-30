The St. Joe Company Sells out the Second Homesite Release at the Watersound Camp Creek Community at an Average Sales Price of Approximately $478,000 After Receiving Offers on All 38 Homesites Within 48 Hours

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) announces that all 38 homesites in the second sales release at the Watersound Camp Creek community have sold at an average price of approximately $478,000. All of the homesites in this release received offers within 48 hours with many going under contract within days of becoming available. The initial 23 homesites in the community were released at the end of 2020 and have all sold. The combined 61 homesites sold to date were offered direct to buyers through the community’s website. “We worked directly with buyers through our website to create an easy transaction process and the response that we’ve received has been very positive,” stated Bridget Precise, Senior Vice President of Residential Real Estate for St. Joe. “We are still in the early stages of homesite sales in the Watersound Camp Creek community, but we have already generated more than $28 million in sales. We anticipate a release of more homesites later this year as interest and demand remain extremely high.”

