Synchronoss Announces Closing of $235 Million of Common Stock and Senior Notes Offerings

In addition, Synchronoss raised $75 million through a

private placement of preferred stock

Net proceeds used to refinance the company’s capital structure

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. , June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that on June 29, 2021 it closed an underwritten public offering of 42,307,692 shares of common stock, which included 3,846,154 shares issued in connection with the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $2.60 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $110 million. The Company also announced that on June 30, 2021 it closed an underwritten public offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior notes due 2026, which included $5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued in connection with the underwriters’ option to purchase senior notes. Gross proceeds for both offerings are exclusive of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

Synchronoss and the senior notes both received a rating of BB- from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. The notes are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SNCRL” as early as July 1, 2021.

In addition to the public offerings, on June 30, 2021 the Company closed a private placement of 75,000 shares of its Series B Perpetual Non-Convertible Preferred Stock to B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC for an aggregate purchase price of $75 million.

The two public offerings and the private placement resulted in net proceeds of approximately $300 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before expenses. On June 30, 2021, the Company used the net proceeds in part to fully redeem all outstanding shares of its Series A Convertible Participating Perpetual Preferred Stock owned by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group and to repay amounts outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

“Synchronoss has emerged from this comprehensive refinancing process with a solid financial foundation that will support our mission to empower our customers to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “Today we have a sustainable financial environment that gives us the operating flexibility required to invest in delivering and enhancing great cloud, messaging and digital experiences for our customers; to enable long-term growth; and to deliver higher stockholder value to those who invest in the company.”