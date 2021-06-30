checkAd

Synchronoss Announces Closing of $235 Million of Common Stock and Senior Notes Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 22:05  |  43   |   |   

In addition, Synchronoss raised $75 million through a
private placement of preferred stock

Net proceeds used to refinance the company’s capital structure

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. , June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that on June 29, 2021 it closed an underwritten public offering of 42,307,692 shares of common stock, which included 3,846,154 shares issued in connection with the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $2.60 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $110 million. The Company also announced that on June 30, 2021 it closed an underwritten public offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior notes due 2026, which included $5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued in connection with the underwriters’ option to purchase senior notes. Gross proceeds for both offerings are exclusive of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

Synchronoss and the senior notes both received a rating of BB- from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. The notes are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SNCRL” as early as July 1, 2021.

In addition to the public offerings, on June 30, 2021 the Company closed a private placement of 75,000 shares of its Series B Perpetual Non-Convertible Preferred Stock to B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC for an aggregate purchase price of $75 million.

The two public offerings and the private placement resulted in net proceeds of approximately $300 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before expenses. On June 30, 2021, the Company used the net proceeds in part to fully redeem all outstanding shares of its Series A Convertible Participating Perpetual Preferred Stock owned by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group and to repay amounts outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

“Synchronoss has emerged from this comprehensive refinancing process with a solid financial foundation that will support our mission to empower our customers to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “Today we have a sustainable financial environment that gives us the operating flexibility required to invest in delivering and enhancing great cloud, messaging and digital experiences for our customers; to enable long-term growth; and to deliver higher stockholder value to those who invest in the company.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Synchronoss Announces Closing of $235 Million of Common Stock and Senior Notes Offerings In addition, Synchronoss raised $75 million through aprivate placement of preferred stock Net proceeds used to refinance the company’s capital structure BRIDGEWATER, N.J. , June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating ...
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus