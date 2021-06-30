Bioasis Technologies Inc. and Oxyrane UK Ltd. enter into a Research Collaboration

Bioasis is a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary xB 3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioasis Technologies Inc. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (“ Bioasis ”) and Oxyrane UK Ltd. ( “Oxyrane ”) are pleased to announce the initiation of a research collaboration.

Oxyrane is developing enhanced enzyme replacement therapies (ERT) for lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs) using a proprietary, glyco-engineered yeast expression system for efficient targeting of enzymes to the lysosome. The research collaboration will focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane’s OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain.

Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Bioasis’ Executive Chair, said, “We are excited to be collaborating with Oxyrane on this initiative to evaluate the combination of both our technologies to meet an unmet need for patients with LSDs for enzyme replacement therapies with greater efficacy. Bioasis’ technology has demonstrated preclinical success in delivering enzyme replacement therapy into the brain and the aim of this collaboration is to fast track the development of a next generation approach to enzyme replacement therapy with the potential for improved peripheral activity combined with brain penetrance to address neurological symptoms.”

“We have been impressed by Bioasis’ technology for BBB delivery of enzyme replacement therapy and our technologies are very complementary so this collaboration is a natural fit. Oxyrane’s technology produces ERTs with enhanced cellular uptake and superior pharmacodynamics in a cost-efficient manner which we believe will be an overall benefit to patients,” commented Dr. Wouter Vervecken, the CEO of Oxyrane.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.