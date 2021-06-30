checkAd

Bioasis Technologies Inc. and Oxyrane UK Ltd. enter into a Research Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 22:05  |  43   |   |   

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioasis Technologies Inc. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (“Bioasis”) and Oxyrane UK Ltd. (“Oxyrane”) are pleased to announce the initiation of a research collaboration.

Bioasis is a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary xB3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases.

Oxyrane is developing enhanced enzyme replacement therapies (ERT) for lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs) using a proprietary, glyco-engineered yeast expression system for efficient targeting of enzymes to the lysosome. The research collaboration will focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane’s OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain.

Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Bioasis’ Executive Chair, said, “We are excited to be collaborating with Oxyrane on this initiative to evaluate the combination of both our technologies to meet an unmet need for patients with LSDs for enzyme replacement therapies with greater efficacy. Bioasis’ technology has demonstrated preclinical success in delivering enzyme replacement therapy into the brain and the aim of this collaboration is to fast track the development of a next generation approach to enzyme replacement therapy with the potential for improved peripheral activity combined with brain penetrance to address neurological symptoms.”

“We have been impressed by Bioasis’ technology for BBB delivery of enzyme replacement therapy and our technologies are very complementary so this collaboration is a natural fit. Oxyrane’s technology produces ERTs with enhanced cellular uptake and superior pharmacodynamics in a cost-efficient manner which we believe will be an overall benefit to patients,” commented Dr. Wouter Vervecken, the CEO of Oxyrane.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.
Deborah Rathjen

Follow on:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

BTI-CRP

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bioasis Technologies Inc. and Oxyrane UK Ltd. enter into a Research Collaboration NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bioasis Technologies Inc. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (“Bioasis”) and Oxyrane UK Ltd. (“Oxyrane”) are pleased to announce the initiation of a research collaboration. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating ...
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus