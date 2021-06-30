Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Riverview Financial Corporation

Combination of two leading franchises creates a premier Pennsylvania community bank with approximately $4.8 billion in assets

MILLERSBURG, Pa. and HARRISBURG, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ:MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, and Riverview Financial Corporation (“Riverview”) (NASDAQ:RIVE), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, today jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Mid Penn will acquire Riverview in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $124.7 million (based upon Mid Penn’s closing stock price of $27.47 for the trading day ending June 29, 2021).



The merger, unanimously approved by both boards of directors, will enhance Mid Penn’s footprint throughout central Pennsylvania. In addition to providing entry into the growing Lehigh Valley and State College markets, the combination also provides access to attractive core deposit funding markets including the Clearfield and Altoona geographies in western Pennsylvania. The transaction creates a combined community banking franchise with approximately $4.8 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in deposits and $3.7 billion in loans. Following the transaction, Mid Penn will be the sixth largest Pennsylvania headquartered bank under $10 billion and will retain its standing as the top-ranked community bank by deposit market share in the Harrisburg MSA.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Riverview common stock will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn common stock for each share of Riverview common stock they own. All options to purchase Riverview common stock will be cashed out upon completion of the merger. The transaction is intended to qualify as a reorganization for federal income tax purposes and, as a result, the receipt of Mid Penn common stock by shareholders of Riverview is expected to be tax-free.

Strategic Highlights:

The combination delivers increased scale, lending limits and competitive capabilities throughout Pennsylvania markets

Provides entrance into the dynamic Lehigh Valley and State College markets, and adds high quality core deposits in western Pennsylvania

Transaction creates greater positive operating leverage, increased profitability, and stock liquidity



"We are pleased to welcome the Riverview shareholders, customers and employees to the Mid Penn family,” said Mid Penn President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. "These two great community bank organizations have been familiar with each other for years as competitors but now get to provide world class customer service to our markets throughout Pennsylvania together. This combination provides strong economic value to both shareholder groups and creates a financial institution with plenty of muscle at a time when it is most important. That muscle should allow us to continue to provide best in class return to both groups of shareholders.”