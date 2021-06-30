checkAd

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Riverview Financial Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 22:05  |  60   |   |   

Combination of two leading franchises creates a premier Pennsylvania community bank with approximately $4.8 billion in assets

MILLERSBURG, Pa. and HARRISBURG, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ:MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, and Riverview Financial Corporation (“Riverview”) (NASDAQ:RIVE), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, today jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Mid Penn will acquire Riverview in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $124.7 million (based upon Mid Penn’s closing stock price of $27.47 for the trading day ending June 29, 2021).

The merger, unanimously approved by both boards of directors, will enhance Mid Penn’s footprint throughout central Pennsylvania. In addition to providing entry into the growing Lehigh Valley and State College markets, the combination also provides access to attractive core deposit funding markets including the Clearfield and Altoona geographies in western Pennsylvania. The transaction creates a combined community banking franchise with approximately $4.8 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in deposits and $3.7 billion in loans. Following the transaction, Mid Penn will be the sixth largest Pennsylvania headquartered bank under $10 billion and will retain its standing as the top-ranked community bank by deposit market share in the Harrisburg MSA.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Riverview common stock will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn common stock for each share of Riverview common stock they own. All options to purchase Riverview common stock will be cashed out upon completion of the merger. The transaction is intended to qualify as a reorganization for federal income tax purposes and, as a result, the receipt of Mid Penn common stock by shareholders of Riverview is expected to be tax-free.

Strategic Highlights:

  • The combination delivers increased scale, lending limits and competitive capabilities throughout Pennsylvania markets
  • Provides entrance into the dynamic Lehigh Valley and State College markets, and adds high quality core deposits in western Pennsylvania
  • Transaction creates greater positive operating leverage, increased profitability, and stock liquidity

"We are pleased to welcome the Riverview shareholders, customers and employees to the Mid Penn family,” said Mid Penn President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. "These two great community bank organizations have been familiar with each other for years as competitors but now get to provide world class customer service to our markets throughout Pennsylvania together. This combination provides strong economic value to both shareholder groups and creates a financial institution with plenty of muscle at a time when it is most important. That muscle should allow us to continue to provide best in class return to both groups of shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Riverview Financial Corporation Combination of two leading franchises creates a premier Pennsylvania community bank with approximately $4.8 billion in assetsMILLERSBURG, Pa. and HARRISBURG, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ:MPB), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating ...
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus