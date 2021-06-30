checkAd

CVG Announces Election of Two New Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 22:10  |  21   |   |   

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has elected Ruth Gratzke and J. Michael Nauman as independent directors to the Board, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Gratzke will serve on the Audit and Nominating, Governance & Sustainability committees of the Board and Mr. Nauman will serve on the Audit and Compensation committees of the Board. Ms. Gratzke and Mr. Nauman will stand for re-election at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Ms. Gratzke, 50, brings more than 25 years of commercial experience and expertise on a multitude of topics including business development, industrial manufacturing operations, strategic planning, project management and international business operations. Since 2020, Ms. Gratzke has served as President, Siemens Smart Infrastructure, United States, Siemens AG, after rejoining the company in 2019. From 2017 to 2019, Ms. Gratzke was Divisional Vice President, Power Systems at Hubbell Incorporated, and from 2014 to 2017, Ms. Gratzke was General Manager and Global Product Line Lead, Industrial Breakers, Power Components at General Electric Company. Prior to joining GE, Ms. Gratzke held a number of general management positions at Siemens AG over a period of 19 years. Ms. Gratzke earned her master of science degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (Germany).

Ms. Gratzke stated, “It is a pleasure joining CVG’s Board and I look forward to adding my perspective to the Board room.”

Mr. Nauman, 59, brings more than 35 years of experience in commercial and operational leadership, strategy development, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions. Since 2014, Mr. Nauman has served on Brady Corporation’s Board of Directors and as the President and CEO of Brady Corporation. Prior to joining Brady Corporation, Mr. Nauman spent 20 years at Molex Incorporated, where he led global businesses in the automotive, data communications, industrial, medical, military/aerospace and mobile sectors. In 2007, he became Molex's Senior Vice President leading its Global Integrated Products Division and was named Executive Vice President in 2009. Before joining Molex in 1994, Mr. Nauman was a tax accountant and auditor with Arthur Andersen and Controller and then President of Ohio Associated Enterprises, Inc. Mr. Nauman holds a bachelor of science degree in management from Case Western Reserve University. He is a certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant. He is a board member of the Little Rock Museum of Discovery, the Quapaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the Anthony School Board of Trustees.

Mr. Nauman stated, “I am excited to be joining the Board of CVG and look forward to adding value in the Board room.”

Robert Griffin, Chairman of the Board, welcomed Directors Gratzke and Nauman to the Board. Mr. Griffin added, “We are very pleased to have two outstanding leaders join us. Ms. Gratzke and Mr. Nauman bring tremendous skills and significant experience in areas of critical importance to the Company that will enhance our Board’s capabilities as we guide the Company through the execution of its strategy.”

As previously disclosed, with the election of Directors Gratzke and Nauman, Director Janice Stipp will retire from the Board effective June 30, 2021. Mr. Griffin thanked Ms. Stipp for her service on the Board and wished her the best for the future.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact:
Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@CVGRP.com
(614) 289-0414





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CVG Announces Election of Two New Directors NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has elected Ruth Gratzke and J. Michael Nauman as independent directors to the Board, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating ...
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus