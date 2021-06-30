United Insurance Holdings Corp. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has published its inaugural Sustainability & Responsibility Report which outlines its environmental, social responsibility and governance (ESG) practices and goals. This report includes insight into the Company’s long-term commitments to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion, invest in ESG opportunities and improve its environmental impact.

“We are excited to share our thoughts and commitments related to ESG principles,” said Brad Martz, President & CFO. Mr. Martz continued, “Our company has a very noble purpose to protect people’s homes from natural disasters, so we have a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to have a positive impact on society, but we can and must do more. UPC Insurance accepts this challenge and I look forward to ingraining ESG deeper into our strategy and operations to improve outcomes for our stakeholders.”