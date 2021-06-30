checkAd

AvalonBay Communities Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) will release its second quarter 2021 earnings on July 28, 2021 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call on July 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2021 results.

Live Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number: (800) 263-0877 Conference ID: 2803029 Webcast: http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings

Details for the Replay of the Conference Call

Dial-In Number: (888) 203-1112 Replay Passcode: 2803029 Dates Available: July 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET to August 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET

The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session during which management may discuss the Company’s current operating environment; operating trends; current or potential development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; the Company’s outlook and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.

The earnings release will include supplemental Earnings Release Attachments (the "Attachments") that will not be included in the wire distribution. The Attachments will only be available via the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings and through e-mail distribution. The Company will also provide a teleconference presentation that will be posted on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings before the market open on July 29, 2021. If you would like to receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through http://www.avalonbay.com/email.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 85,787 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 15 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Florida, Denver, Colorado, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

