Essex Property Trust Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and Receives 2021 NAA Excellence Award

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced that the Company has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge. In joining the pledge, the Company is committed to further improving diversity and inclusion within Essex and the business community.

“We believe diversity and inclusion within the workplace is essential and is a key pillar in the Company’s mission of fostering a great place to work. We are proud to join the nearly 2,000 companies that share in this commitment and hope to be a leading example in progressing these efforts forward,” commented Michael J. Schall, president and CEO of the Company.