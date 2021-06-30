checkAd

TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Subsea Contract for Equinor Kristin Sør Field

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 22:15  |  21   |   |   

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) today announced that it has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract by Equinor for the Kristin Sør field in the North Sea. TechnipFMC will supply rigid pipelines, static and dynamic umbilicals, as well as pipeline and marine installation of the subsea production facilities.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented, “We are proud to collaborate closely with Equinor once again, working together from early in the front-end and concept phase to develop optimized solutions and methodology for the installation for Kristin Sør. This project will also utilize Deep Arctic, which is equipped with hybrid battery solutions to reduce emissions.”

The project will be executed by TechnipFMC’s operating center in Oslo, Norway, with fabrication occurring in the Company’s facilities in Norway and the United Kingdom.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Subsea Contract for Equinor Kristin Sør Field TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) today announced that it has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract by Equinor for the Kristin Sør field in the North Sea. TechnipFMC will supply rigid …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:01 Uhr
TechnipFMC plc Total Voting Rights and Share Capital 30 June 2021
22:15 Uhr
TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Subsea Contract for Equinor Kristin Sør Field
29.06.21
TechnipFMC Awarded a Substantial Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields
29.06.21
TechnipFMC Awarded a Substantial Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields
24.06.21
TechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
24.06.21
TechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
17.06.21
TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
17.06.21
TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
03.06.21
TechnipFMC Awarded First iEPCI in Brazil for the Karoon Patola Field
01.06.21
TechnipFMC plc Total Voting Rights and Share Capital 31 May 2021