Williams to Participate in TD Securities Virtual Energy Conference

Williams (NYSE: WMB) Chief Operating Officer Micheal Dunn is scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the TD Securities Virtual Energy Conference on Wednesday, July 7.

A fireside chat Q&A session with Mr. Dunn is scheduled for approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast, as a well as a replay, will be available at https://investor.williams.com on July 7.

About Williams
 Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

