NANOBIOTIX Announces Initiation of New Clinical Study Evaluating NBTXR3 in Lung Cancer

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced the initiation of a new phase I study evaluating NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy (RT) for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) amenable to re-irradiation. The phase I is among five collaborator-led studies that are active and recruiting at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson), and the third to enroll its first patient.

“Our ongoing collaboration with MD Anderson remains a critical component of our strategy as we seek to develop NBTXR3 as a solid tumor-agnostic, therapeutic combination-agnostic agent with the potential to change the practice of radiotherapy and immunotherapy,” said Laurent Levy, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nanobiotix. “These collaborator-led studies not only provide patients with significant unmet need the opportunity to benefit from MD Anderson’s physicians, but also provide additional capacity for Nanobiotix to expand development of NBTXR3 into indications where innovation is urgently needed while remaining focused internally on our priority pathways in head and neck cancer and immunotherapy.”

A Phase I Study of Reirradiation with NBTXR3 for Inoperable Locoregional Recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

This phase I study, led by Saumil Gandhi, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Division of Radiation Oncology, MD Anderson, investigates the safety and optimal dose of NBTXR3 when activated by radiation therapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer that cannot be treated by surgery (inoperable) and has come back (recurrent). The study has a two-cohort, open label design consisting of two parts: (i) RT safety lead-in cohort recruiting up to 10 patients and NBTXR3 activated by RT dose-finding cohort recruiting up to 12 patients; and (ii) expansion at the recommended phase II dose (RP2D) with toxicity monitoring recruiting 12 patients. The dose levels explored to be explored are 22% and 33% of baseline gross tumor volume. The planned enrollment period is up to three years.