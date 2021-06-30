checkAd

Sterling Amends Existing Credit Agreement, Significantly Reducing Interest Expense and Enhancing Financial Flexibility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 22:15  |  47   |   |   

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that it has amended its existing credit agreement with its lending group, led by BMO Harris Bank N.A., to modify various aspects of the agreement, including and most significantly:

  • Reduces the current interest rate on the Credit Agreement borrowings by two percentage points.
  • Lowers the prospective mandatory quarterly payments on the Credit Agreement from $12.5 million to $4.1 million.

All ten banks in the lending syndicate approved the improvements to the facility. There were no significant changes to covenants or other elements of the agreement as a result of the amendment.

“The favorable changes to our credit agreement are a direct reflection of our strong operational execution, financial results and significant deleveraging since entering the agreement in October 2019,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer. “This amendment significantly enhances our prospective financial performance in that we expect our pre-tax interest expense to decline by approximately $1.6 million per quarter for the balance of 2021. Additionally, the lowering of our required mandatory quarterly payments will enhance our ability to invest in the growth of our business. We are pleased with the confidence expressed by our banking group with our strategic progress and appreciate their partnership as we strive to continue to drive growth in Sterling’s profitability, cash flow and shareholder value.”

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services and Residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include land development activities (including site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation), foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

Seite 1 von 3
Sterling Construction Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sterling Amends Existing Credit Agreement, Significantly Reducing Interest Expense and Enhancing Financial Flexibility Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that it has amended its existing credit agreement with its lending group, led by BMO Harris Bank N.A., to modify various aspects of the agreement, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Sterling Ranked #11 in Houston Chronicle’s Top 100 Performing Companies of 2020
01.06.21
Sterling Construction to Participate in the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9th