Sterling Amends Existing Credit Agreement, Significantly Reducing Interest Expense and Enhancing Financial Flexibility

All ten banks in the lending syndicate approved the improvements to the facility. There were no significant changes to covenants or other elements of the agreement as a result of the amendment.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that it has amended its existing credit agreement with its lending group, led by BMO Harris Bank N.A., to modify various aspects of the agreement, including and most significantly:

“The favorable changes to our credit agreement are a direct reflection of our strong operational execution, financial results and significant deleveraging since entering the agreement in October 2019,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer. “This amendment significantly enhances our prospective financial performance in that we expect our pre-tax interest expense to decline by approximately $1.6 million per quarter for the balance of 2021. Additionally, the lowering of our required mandatory quarterly payments will enhance our ability to invest in the growth of our business. We are pleased with the confidence expressed by our banking group with our strategic progress and appreciate their partnership as we strive to continue to drive growth in Sterling’s profitability, cash flow and shareholder value.”

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services and Residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include land development activities (including site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation), foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.