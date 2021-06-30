checkAd

Orezone to Host Investor Webinar on July 12, 2021

Orezone Announces Voting Results from the Annual and Special Meeting and Provides Update on Timing for Approval of the Convertible Note Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company”) announces that it will host an investor webinar on July 12, 2021, the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the “Shareholder Meeting”) and provides an update on timing for approval of the Convertible Note Facility.

Investor Webinar

Monday, July 12th at 10:00 am (PDT) / 1:00 pm (EDT)

Orezone will host an investor webinar on Monday, July 12th at 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EDT to provide an update on the development of Bomboré, Burkina Faso’s next gold mine.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Shareholder Meeting

At the Shareholder Meeting, all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 27, 2021, were re-elected as directors of the Company. As a result, the directors of the Company remain as follows:

  • Patrick Downey, President and CEO
  • Michael Halvorson, Chair
  • Ronald Batt
  • Joseph Conway
  • Charles Oliver
  • Stephen Axcell
  • Kate Harcourt
  • Marco LoCascio

At the Shareholder Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the Board to fix the auditor’s remuneration for the ensuing year.
  • The Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan.

Convertible Note Facility

The Company is working to finalize documentation on the Senior Debt Facility, the Convertible Note Facility, the Silver Stream Agreement and the related intercreditor agreement.

The 8.5% Convertible Note Facility included in the Bomboré Project debt package will be convertible at the option of the lenders at any time at a conversion price of US$1.08, representing a 30% premium to the offering price of the bought deal equity offering that closed on January 28, 2021.

The Company expects to call a special shareholder meeting on or about August 31, 2021 to approve the issuance of the Convertible Note Facility to Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. (“RCF VII”).

RCF VII and Beedie Investments Ltd. have agreed to subscribe for US$25 million and US$10 million, respectively.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

