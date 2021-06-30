ABM’s COVID-19 Response Recognized by Prestigious Awards

ABM’s EnhancedClean Program Receives Recognition by the American Business Awards and IABC Gold Quill Awards Programs

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions today announced that its COVID-19 response-driven EnhancedClean Program was honored by two prestigious award programs.



ABM recently received three Gold Quill Awards from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) for its COVID-19 response plan and approach in delivering the science-based cleaning and disinfecting program to market, and in April received a Silver Stevie Award from the American Business Awards (ABA) for the “Most Valuable Corporate Response” to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, ABM Franchising Group, LLC, a subsidiary of ABM, won a Bronze Stevie Award for the “Support Team of the Year.”

“These recognitions honor the hard work and dedication of ABM’s team members and the effort they put forth on the front lines to support our clients over the course of this challenging and demanding pandemic,” said Scott Salmirs, president and chief executive officer, ABM. “I am incredibly proud of our people and their unwavering dedication throughout it all. We are honored by the accolades we’ve received for our response to this pandemic and the launch of these industry-leading programs. But as meaningful as awards can be, the true thanks comes from knowing the difference we make for the people we serve.”

“COVID-19 completely changed the way we experience our world. Virtually overnight the bar was raised for how everywhere from offices, schools, distribution centers, and airports, were cleaned to ensure healthy and safe environments,” said Cary Bainbridge, chief marketing officer, ABM. “As a leader in providing clean, healthy, and efficient spaces, our teams set out to meet these evolving expectations by developing and quickly deploying science-based offerings that delivered a ‘beyond-normal approach’ to cleaning and disinfecting.”

ABM’s COVID-19 response included the development of both the EnhancedClean and EnhancedFacility programs, which together are designed to help reduce viral transmission on surfaces and in the air through a comprehensive approach to facility services that reflects the protocols and recommendations of key government agencies as well as guidance from experts in infectious diseases and industrial hygiene.