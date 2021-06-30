checkAd

Amerigo Announces New Debt Facilities

(Amounts in U.S. dollars except if indicated otherwise)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF: OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update regarding the debt facilities of Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.

On June 30, 2021, MVC completed a restructuring of its debt facilities which included:

a)   Full repayment of the remaining principal amount of $42.2 million which remained outstanding under MVC’s existing debt facility, along with accrued interest and fees.

b)   Entering into a new finance agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with a syndicate of two banks domiciled in Chile, with Itaú Corpbanca (“Itaú) as Lead Arranger, pursuant to which MVC has been provided with a replacement term loan and a working capital line of credit. Key terms of the Loan Agreement include the following:

A.   Term Loan:

Facility Amount: $35 million, disbursed on June 30, 2020
Term: Up to 5 years, with prepayments allowed
Repayment: 10 equal and semi-annual payments of $3.5 million each, commencing on December 31, 2021, and ending on June 30, 2026
Interest rates: For 75% of the facility -  5.48% fixed through an interest rate swap
    For 25% of the facility -  Libor 6M plus a margin of 3.90%

B.   Working Capital Line of Credit:

Facility Amount: Up to $15 million
Availability: Multiple disbursements, through an availability period from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2023
Term: Up to 2 years for each disbursement, starting from each disbursement date
Repayment 4 equal and semi-annual payments for each disbursement, the first repayment payable within 6 months of the disbursement date.
Interest rates: Libor 6M plus a margin to be defined on each disbursement date

“We are pleased to now have in place a comprehensive debt facility comprised of a 5-year term loan and a working capital line of credit to protect the Company against potential market cyclicality”, said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo’s President and CEO. She added, “The new facility meets our debt restructuring objectives to improve commercial terms and transition away from a project-finance debt facility with restrictive covenants, providing Amerigo with significant flexibility to access surplus cash generated from operations. We look forward to building a robust commercial relationship with two of Chile’s leading banks.”

