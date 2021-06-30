checkAd

ION announces new appointments to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 22:17  |  31   |   |   

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the election of Mr. Mark Doran and Mr. Gary Pittman to its Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2021. Each was also appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Mr. Doran brings over 30 years of experience as a banker and private equity executive to ION. He is the Founder of Taft Point Capital, which invests in early and growth phase private companies. He also provides board level advice on strategic change and organization development. Previously, as a partner at the private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co., he participated in fourteen transactions, investing approximately $1 billion of equity, which returned approximately $3 billion. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Premier Brands Group (formerly Nine West Holdings) and of Surfacide, LLC, a manufacturer of UV-C hard surface disinfection systems. Mr. Doran holds a B.A. in Economics from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.

Mr. Pittman has over 30 years of corporate experience, including executive experience in the multi-client seismic data library business, and has advised both public and private companies in the energy and chemicals industries. Presently he is a Managing Director in Opportune’s Restructuring practice. Prior to joining Opportune, Gary served as CFO for Geokinetics Inc. Mr. Pittman has served as Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies in various sectors, and has significant experience in mergers and acquisitions, divestments, IPOs, lease and project finance, and debt restructurings. Mr. Pittman earned his B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Oklahoma.

Each of Mr. Doran and Mr. Pittman were appointed by the holder of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock, in accordance with the recently completed restructuring transactions. (The holder is the trustee under the indenture governing the Company’s 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025.) 

“On behalf of ION and our Board of Directors, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mark and Gary,” said Jay Lapeyre, Chairman of the Board. “Both gentlemen bring investment expertise, financial acumen and leadership experience to the team. Their knowledge and guidance will be valuable as we continue to navigate the current challenging macroeconomic backdrop and accelerate diversification into new markets.”

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615
mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications
Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168
rachel.white@iongeo.com

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; the ultimate benefits of our completed restructuring transactions; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ION announces new appointments to its Board of Directors HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the election of Mr. Mark Doran and Mr. Gary Pittman to its Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2021. Each was also appointed to the Audit Committee …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating ...
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus