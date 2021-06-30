checkAd

Ensysce Biosciences Announces Closing of Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 22:22  |  38   |   |   

  • Ensysce Common Stock to commence trading under ticker symbol “ENSC” on The Nasdaq Capital Market July 1, 2021. Ensysce Warrants will trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol ENSCW.
  • Ensysce is committed to its mission of reducing the economic and social impact of prescription drug abuse through its TAAP and MPAR technology platforms.
  • Ensysce’s PF614 with Fast Track Status, and PF614-MPAR, both designed to reduce abuse and overdose potential of oxycodone, are entering mid stage clinical development in 2021.
  • Ensysce expects to launch its TAAP opioid products as a new class of pain products for severe pain.

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENSC) (OTC: ENSCW) today announced that it has closed its previously announced merger with Leisure Acquisition Corp. (“LACQ”). The combined company, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., will commence trading its common stock and warrants under the ticker symbols “ENSC” and “ENSCW,” respectively, on The Nasdaq Capital Market and OTC Market July 1, 2021. The merger was approved by LACQ’s shareholders on June 28, 2021.

“The completion of our merger with LACQ is an extraordinary milestone for our company, our employees, and our shareholders,” said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce. “We set out to stem the prescription drug abuse epidemic with our new class of agents and we’re excited to build on our momentum as a public company by bringing our unique pipeline of products to patients in need. Crucially, we are led by our highly qualified and experienced board and leadership team that is committed to developing safer prescription drug options for both prescribers and patients. Our board and management team’s experience, extensive relationships and access to the public capital markets position us well for the future and we look forward to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Bob Gower, Executive Chairman of Ensysce stated, “The merger with LACQ has provided Ensysce with the opportunity to progress our clinical programs rapidly, and to focus on expanding our pipelines of products in the pain, OUD and ADHD space.”

LACQ’s former Executive Chairman Lorne Weil and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Silvers jointly commented, "We are delighted to close our merger with the Ensysce team as it seeks to accelerate its growth and ultimately bring about highly novel science to improve the safety of prescription drugs, as a publicly listed company.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ensysce Biosciences Announces Closing of Merger Ensysce Common Stock to commence trading under ticker symbol “ENSC” on The Nasdaq Capital Market July 1, 2021. Ensysce Warrants will trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol ENSCW.Ensysce is committed to its mission of reducing the economic and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating ...
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus