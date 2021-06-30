checkAd

Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 22:30  |  27   |   |   

Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EGF) , BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSU), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FRA), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ), BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW), BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK), BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT), and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) (collectively, the “Funds”) paid the following distributions per share:

Fund

Pay Date

Per Share

BCX

June 30, 2021

$0.040000

BDJ

June 30, 2021

$0.050000

BGR

June 30, 2021

$0.037500

BGY

June 30, 2021

$0.033800

BME

June 30, 2021

$0.200000

BMEZ

June 30, 2021

$0.145000

BOE

June 30, 2021

$0.063000

BUI

June 30, 2021

$0.121000

CII

June 30, 2021

$0.087500

BST

June 30, 2021

$0.226000

BSTZ

June 30, 2021

$0.171000

BIGZ

June 30, 2021

$0.100000

EGF

June 30, 2021

$0.041000

DSU

June 30, 2021

$0.060500

FRA

June 30, 2021

$0.066700

BGT

June 30, 2021

$0.064700

HYT

June 30, 2021

$0.077900

BTZ

June 30, 2021

$0.083900

BLW

June 30, 2021

$0.098100

BHK

June 30, 2021

$0.074600

BIT

June 30, 2021

$0.123700

BCAT

June 30, 2021

$0.104100

Each of the Funds has adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”) to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Fund will distribute all available net income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient net income is not available on a monthly basis, the Funds will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to their shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of June 30, 2021

 

 

 

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized Short-
Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.040000

$0.021455 (54%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.018545 (46%)

BDJ

$0.050000

$0.010438 (21%)

$0 (0%)

$0.039562 (79%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.037500

$0.030883 (82%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.006617 (18%)

BGY

$0.033800

$0.002976 (9%)

$0 (0%)

$0.030824 (91%)

$0 (0%)

BME

$0.200000

$0.005112 (3%)

$0 (0%)

$0.194888 (97%)

$0 (0%)

BMEZ

$0.145000

$0 (0%)

$0.145000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BOE

$0.063000

$0.009075 (14%)

$0 (0%)

$0.053925 (86%)

$0 (0%)

BUI1

$0.121000

$0.050431 (42%)

$0 (0%)

$0.014224 (12%)

$0.056345 (46%)

CII

$0.087500

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.087500 (100%)

$0 (0%)

BST

$0.226000

$0 (0%)

$0.064543 (29%)

$0.161457 (71%)

$0 (0%)

BSTZ

$0.171000

$0 (0%)

$0.157508 (92%)

$0.013492 (8%)

$0 (0%)

BIGZ

0.100000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

0.100000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.041000

$0.02882 (70%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.012180 (30%)

DSU1

$0.060500

$0.054191 (90%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.006309 (10%)

FRA1

$0.066700

$0.058332 (87%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.008368 (13%)

BGT1

$0.064700

$0.056775 (88%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.007925 (12%)

HYT1

$0.077900

$0.069640 (89%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.008260 (11%)

BTZ1

$0.083900

$0.076655 (91%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.007245 (9%)

BLW1

$0.098100

$0.089141 (91%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.008959 (9%)

BHK

$0.074600

$0.074600 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BIT1

$0.123700

$0.089840 (73%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.033860 (27%)

BCAT1

$0.104100

$0.050482 (48%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.053618 (52%)

 

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through June 30, 2021

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized Short-Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.240000

$0.116959 (49%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.123041 (51%)

BDJ

$0.300000

$0.229141 (76%)

$0 (0%)

$0.070859 (24%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.225000

$0.153140 (68%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.071860 (32%)

BGY

$0.202800

$0.101324 (50%)

$0 (0%)

$0.101476 (50%)

$0 (0%)

BME

$1.200000

$0.005112 (0%)

$0.042915 (4%)

$1.151973 (96%)

$0 (0%)

BMEZ

$0.780000

$0 (0%)

$0.780000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BOE

$0.378000

$0.117999 (31%)

$0.017791 (5%)

$0.242210 (64%)

$0 (0%)

BUI1

$0.726000

$0.219802 (30%)

$0 (0%)

$0.150526 (21%)

$0.355672 (49%)

CII

$0.525000

$0.029888 (6%)

$0 (0%)

$0.495112 (94%)

$0 (0%)

BST

$1.278000

$0 (0%)

$0.064543 (5%)

$1.213457 (95%)

$0 (0%)

BSTZ

$0.914000

$0 (0%)

$0.50873 (56%)

$0.405270 (44%)

$0 (0%)

BIGZ

0.100000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

0.100000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.205000

$0.148165 (72%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.056835 (28%)

DSU1

$0.302500

$0.282297 (93%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.020203 (7%)

FRA1

$0.333500

$0.305146 (91%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.028354 (9%)

BGT1

$0.323500

$0.294087 (91%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.029413 (9%)

HYT1

$0.389500

$0.342245 (88%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.047255 (12%)

BTZ1

$0.419500

$0.401591 (96%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.017909 (4%)

BLW1

$0.490500

$0.460927 (94%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.029573 (6%)

BHK

$0.373000

$0.373000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BIT1

$0.989600

$0.681659 (69%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.307941 (31%)

BCAT1

$0.624600

$0.183384 (29%)

$0.112821 (18%)

$0 (0%)

$0.328395 (53%)

1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder’s investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund’s net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

 

 

Trust

Average annual total
return (in relation to
NAV) for the 5-year
period ending on
5/31/2021

Annualized current
distribution rate
expressed as a
percentage of NAV as of
5/31/2021

Cumulative total return
(in relation to NAV) for
the fiscal year through
5/31/2021

Cumulative fiscal year
distributions as a
percentage of NAV as of
5/31/2021

BCX

10.02%

4.75%

22.13%

1.98%

BDJ

11.77%

5.62%

17.29%

2.34%

BGR

(0.98)%

4.52%

24.39%

1.88%

BGY

8.93%

5.81%

10.53%

2.42%

BME

14.04%

5.14%

4.60%

2.14%

BMEZ*

54.85%

5.97%

(3.00)%

2.18%

BOE

9.47%

5.65%

11.95%

2.35%

BUI

11.76%

5.78%

8.20%

2.41%

CII

15.33%

4.92%

14.10%

2.05%

BST

30.76%

5.18%

2.53%

2.01%

BSTZ*

116.27%

5.22%

3.47%

1.89%

BIGZ*

(6.05)%

6.39%

(6.05)%

0.53%

EGF

1.66%

3.81%

(1.83)%

1.27%

DSU

7.27%

6.21%

3.45%

2.07%

FRA

5.66%

5.72%

3.47%

1.91%

BGT

5.50%

5.71%

3.52%

1.90%

HYT

10.08%

7.71%

4.02%

2.57%

BTZ

8.60%

6.55%

0.13%

2.18%

BLW

8.33%

6.90%

3.16%

2.30%

BHK

7.73%

5.65%

(1.81)%

1.88%

BIT

9.87%

8.04%

9.79%

4.69%

BCAT*

12.36%

5.73%

6.23%

2.39%

 

 

 

 

* Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 5/31/2021.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s current distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan.

BKT has adopted a Plan whereby beginning August 2018 the Fund will make fixed monthly distributions to common stockholders and will distribute all available net income to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as required by the Code. The fixed amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of BKT’s Board. If sufficient net income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its stockholders in order to maintain a level distribution. The Fund is currently not relying on any exemptive relief from Section 19(b) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund expects that distributions under the Plan will exceed current income and capital gains and therefore will likely include a return of capital. BKT may make additional distributions from time to time, including additional capital gain distributions at the end of the taxable year, if required to meet requirements imposed by the Code and/or the 1940 Act.

BKT’s estimated sources of the distributions paid as of June 30, 2021 and for its current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of June 30, 2021

 

 

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized
Short-Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

 

BKT

$0.034400

$0.026767 (78%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.007633 (22%)

 

 

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through June 30, 2021

 

 

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized
Short-Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

 

BKT

$0.172000

$0.146746 (85%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.025254 (15%)

 

 

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon BKT’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. BKT will send its stockholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will illustrate how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

 

 

 

 

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

 

Fund

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on 5/31/2021

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 5/31/2021

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 5/31/2021

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as 5/31/2021

BKT

3.37%

6.81%

0.29%

2.27%

 

No conclusions should be drawn about BKT’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan.

The amount distributed per share under a Plan is subject to change at the discretion of the applicable Fund’s Board. Each Plan will be subject to ongoing review by the Board to determine whether the Plan should be continued, modified or terminated. The Board may amend the terms of a Plan or suspend or terminate a Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s shareholders if it deems such actions to be in the best interest of the Fund or its shareholders. The amendment or termination of a Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Funds or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.

BLACKROCK RESOU/SHS jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
BlackRock to Host Call for BCAT and BIGZ Closed-End Funds on Thursday, June 24th
10.06.21
Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
10.06.21
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
01.06.21
Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds
01.06.21
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust Announces Initial Distribution and Fund Commentary