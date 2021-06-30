Vestas Gets 92 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 92 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the U.S.
- The project consists of 22 V150-4.2 MW turbines
- The order includes supply, transport, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
