Vestas Gets 92 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 22:23   

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 92 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the U.S.
  • The project consists of 22 V150-4.2 MW turbines
  • The order includes supply, transport, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
