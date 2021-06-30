Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 92 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 92 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the U.S. The project consists of 22 V150-4.2 MW turbinesThe order includes supply, transport, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active …



