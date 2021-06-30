checkAd

Building a Sustainable Future Regions Releases Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) on Wednesday announced the release of its inaugural Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. The report shows how Regions is actively working to address risks and opportunities related to climate change through its own sustainable business practices – while also providing capital to advance similar efforts made by clients served by Regions Bank.

Regions Financial Corp. headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama (Photo: Business Wire)

TCFD was established by the Financial Stability Board to increase and strengthen the amount of climate-related information disclosed by international companies and the financial services sector. The result is greater transparency surrounding a wide range of climate-related business activities.

“At Regions, we are deeply committed to leveraging our experience, our resources, and our core values as a company to make a positive impact on our environment,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “Our customers share this goal, too, and we are working with new and long-term clients to advance viable and sustainable initiatives that are creating a healthier planet while meeting the business and energy needs of the broader marketplace. We owe it to current and future generations to consistently innovate and do more. This is one of the most important ways we can fulfill our mission to make life better for the people and communities we serve.”

Highlights of Regions’ TCFD Report, linked here, include:

  • Regions’ Climate Commitment: Regions acknowledges the climate challenges that face our planet, and the company is committed to further reducing its environmental footprint. The TCFD Report illustrates how Regions’ climate commitment also includes helping facilitate the broader transition to a lower-carbon, sustainable economy. As part of this effort, Regions’ bankers actively engage with clients from various industries to collaborate on financial solutions and opportunities amid this transition.
