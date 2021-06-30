checkAd

Smartphones Dangerous Distraction or Driver Safety Companion?

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI), today announced that the company will co-host an analyst-led webinar on July 13, 2021 with TU-Automotive. Titled Smartphones: Dangerous Distraction or Driver Safety Companion?, the webinar will break down the findings and provide insights from Smith Micro’s Distracted Driving Survey,* which the company announced earlier this month.

The following topics will be covered during the webinar:

  • Parental concerns regarding the safety of their teen drivers.
  • Smartphones’ impact on teen drivers’ safety and risk profiles.
  • How existing technology helps parents teach safe driving habits to their teens.
  • Parental willingness to employ driver safety monitoring technology/mobile apps.
  • Opportunities for consumer-facing brands to position themselves as safety advocates among families with young drivers.

“Our solutions facilitate families’ conversations about the role smartphones play in their kids’ lives,” said Eytan Urbas, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Smith Micro. “While phones can obviously distract young drivers, they can also provide parents with knowledge, confidence and helpful ways to talk about their teens’ safe driving habits.”

Event Details:

  • Title: Smartphones: Dangerous Distraction or Driver Safety Companion?
  • Date/Time: July 13, 2021 at 11am E.T.
  • Speakers:
    • Eytan Urbas – Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Smith Micro
    • Steve Bell – Principal Analyst and Director, Data and Analytics, Wards Intelligence
  • Webinar Registration: https://smsi.me/3vzlczQ

     

* The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Smith Micro Software. See below for the methodology.

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by OnePoll – a market research company and corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) – and adheres to the Marketing Research Society (MRS) code of conduct. The survey was conducted online within the United States from April 20 – 27, 2021. The sample consisted of 2,005 American drivers who are parents of teenagers. For more information about OnePoll’s research in the media, navigate to their portfolio here.

