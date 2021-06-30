checkAd

Legion Partners’ Four Highly-Qualified Director Candidates Issue Letter to Genesco Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 22:30  |  51   |   |   

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today announced that its four highly-qualified and independent director candidates – Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel – have issued a letter to shareholders regarding their value-enhancing vision. Learn more about our four world-class nominees and how to vote on the WHITE proxy card by visiting www.GCOForward.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005978/en/

***

June 30, 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”) is seeking to elect the four of us to Genesco, Inc.’s (“Genesco” or the “Company”) nine-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on July 20, 2021. We take our prospective roles as directors extremely seriously and are committed to representing the interests of all shareholders.

Each of us agreed to be nominated by Legion Partners earlier this year because we believe Genesco’s best days should still be ahead of it. Although the Company has spent many years stagnating and underperforming relative to its peers and relevant indices, we believe that there is an array of issues that can be fixed by an engaged, objective and properly refreshed Board. These issues include:

  • A Value-Destructive Conglomerate Structure
  • Poor Capital Allocation and Strategic Oversight
  • Excessive Interlocks Among Directors and Insiders
  • Bloated Cost Structure and Sustained Margin
  • A Lack of Focus on Operational Excellence at Journeys
  • Misaligned Executive Compensation

We believe that a Board comprised of impartial individuals with fresh views and the right skills and experience can quickly identify actionable solutions. This is the type of Board that Genesco will have if shareholders elect us. Collectively, we possess extensive corporate governance acumen, capital markets expertise, retail operations experience, e-commerce and digital know-how, and strategic turnaround backgrounds. We also have a deep and practical understanding of best practices for driving growth while implementing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) initiatives.

Seite 1 von 6
Genesco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legion Partners’ Four Highly-Qualified Director Candidates Issue Letter to Genesco Shareholders Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Legion Partners Addresses Genesco’s Desperate Attempt to Divert Attention Away From the Urgent Need for Boardroom Change
28.06.21
Legion Partners Releases Presentation to Rebut Genesco’s Distortions and Reinforce the Need to Replace Four Long-Tenured Directors
24.06.21
Legion Partners Highlights the Need for Credible ESG and DEI Initiatives at Genesco Following Superficial Pledges and Years of Neglect
22.06.21
Legion Partners Releases Presentation Outlining the Case for Further Boardroom Change at Genesco
14.06.21
Legion Partners Issues Letter to Genesco Shareholders Regarding the Company’s Misaligned Executive Compensation Structure
07.06.21
Legion Partners Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Genesco Shareholders
01.06.21
Legion Partners Reiterates Call for Genesco to Agree to the Utilization of a Universal Proxy Card