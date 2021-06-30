Legion Partners’ Four Highly-Qualified Director Candidates Issue Letter to Genesco Shareholders

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today announced that its four highly-qualified and independent director candidates – Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel – have issued a letter to shareholders regarding their value-enhancing vision. Learn more about our four world-class nominees and how to vote on the WHITE proxy card by visiting www.GCOForward.com .

June 30, 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”) is seeking to elect the four of us to Genesco, Inc.’s (“Genesco” or the “Company”) nine-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on July 20, 2021. We take our prospective roles as directors extremely seriously and are committed to representing the interests of all shareholders.

Each of us agreed to be nominated by Legion Partners earlier this year because we believe Genesco’s best days should still be ahead of it. Although the Company has spent many years stagnating and underperforming relative to its peers and relevant indices, we believe that there is an array of issues that can be fixed by an engaged, objective and properly refreshed Board. These issues include:

A Value-Destructive Conglomerate Structure

Poor Capital Allocation and Strategic Oversight

Excessive Interlocks Among Directors and Insiders

Bloated Cost Structure and Sustained Margin

A Lack of Focus on Operational Excellence at Journeys

Misaligned Executive Compensation

We believe that a Board comprised of impartial individuals with fresh views and the right skills and experience can quickly identify actionable solutions. This is the type of Board that Genesco will have if shareholders elect us. Collectively, we possess extensive corporate governance acumen, capital markets expertise, retail operations experience, e-commerce and digital know-how, and strategic turnaround backgrounds. We also have a deep and practical understanding of best practices for driving growth while implementing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) initiatives.