Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Management and Board Changes

Leonardo Garcia-Berg Appointed Chief Operations Officer

Erich Mauff Stepping Down as Co-President and Board Member

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the appointment of Leonardo “Leo” Garcia-Berg, a former global supply chain executive for Anheuser-Busch InBev (“AB InBev”) (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) as the Company’s Chief Operations Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Garcia-Berg will be responsible for driving growth strategies and efficiencies, and coaching and developing team members across the Company’s grower-processor facilities which are currently in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada and Ohio. Reporting directly to Jushi’s CEO, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo, Mr. Garcia-Berg will also manage the Company’s facility directors of operations, environmental health and safety, security, quality control, and procurement. Jushi will seek regulatory approval, as necessary, to effectuate Mr. Garcia-Berg’s role and responsibilities in the various jurisdictions where Jushi is, or will become, licensed as a cannabis operator.

Prior to joining Jushi, Mr. Garcia-Berg served in numerous roles at AB InBev, the world's largest multinational brewing company. In his role as the Global Director of Value Creation Programs, Leo led strategies focused on improving manufacturing, logistics, sourcing, and operations across the company’s third-party vendors including ABI’s Vertical Operations worldwide. In addition, he introduced industrial internet of things (IIOT) technologies such as interconnected sensors, instruments and analytics to improve AB InBev’s operations, energy use and efficiencies in the company’s production sites globally. Leo also served as Director of Breweries Operations for AB InBev in Mexico overseeing AB InBev’s integration of its Modelo facilities and driving the implementation of ABI’s Operational Excellence Program. Before joining AB InBev, Mr. Garcia-Berg served as a consultant for McKinsey & Company, focusing on operational strategies, procurement, organizational transformations, along with supply chain and end-to-end process optimization solutions.

