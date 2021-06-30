checkAd

Select Interior Concepts Announces Closing of Sale of RDS Segment to Interior Logic Group

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a distributor of interior building products, today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of its Residential Design Services segment (“RDS”) for $215 million in an all-cash transaction to Interior Logic Group (“ILG”), a portfolio company of Blackstone. As planned, SIC has used the proceeds from the transaction to repay all of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness, and its capital lease obligations related to the RDS business. In addition, the Company realized net cash of approximately $38 million.

Brett G. Wyard, Chairman of SIC, commented, “I, along with the entire SIC board, am thrilled with the successful outcome of this transaction. Bill Varner and the management team have been very focused on driving shareholder value and this is a clear example of their ability to accomplish that goal. We fully support the team in their endeavors and look forward to working closely with them on SIC’s next chapter.”

Bill Varner, Chief Executive Officer of SIC, remarked, “We are delighted to close our transaction with ILG. It represents a critical step in fulfilling the goal of building shareholder value that I set when I joined SIC one year ago. The sale unlocked significant value for SIC shareholders and provides us with a strong, clean and post-closing debt-free balance sheet to focus on maximizing shareholder value with SIC’s remaining ASG segment, a rapidly growing and high-margin business in today’s robust stone and tile distribution market.

“We have made and continue to make meaningful progress to our long-term strategic goals, including expanding our customer base, product offering and geographic presence. At the same time, we are committed to ensuring that the Company is on the best path to delivering shareholder value and, as part of that process, are actively evaluating a full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives.”

SIC’s potential alternatives could include, among other actions, additional initiatives to the Company’s operating plan, structural alternatives for the Company’s assets, optimal pro forma capital structure, and potential merger, acquisition or sale transactions.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. served as financial advisors to SIC and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal advisor to SIC on the RDS transaction.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS

Select Interior Concepts is a premier distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. Its Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as PentalQuartz and MetroQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

