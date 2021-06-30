checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the voting results of the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation (“Shareholders”) that was held today as follows:

1.        Election of the Six Nominated Directors

The number of directors of the Corporation was fixed at six and all six nominees set forth in the management information circular of the Corporation dated June 3, 2021 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors of the Corporation by resolutions passed by a vote held by ballot in respect to each nominee as follows:

Director Number and percentage of Subordinate Voting Shares, Multiple Voting Shares and Super Voting Shares (together, “Shares”) represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were voted FOR Number and percentage of Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting
James A. Cacioppo 223,923,603 (99.67%) 745,967 (0.33%)
Peter Adderton 224,056,470 (99.73%) 613,105 (0.27%)
Benjamin Cross 224,631,140 (99.98%) 38,430 (0.02%)
Marina Hahn 224,631,535 (99.98%) 38,035 (0.02%)
Erich Mauff 224,631,327 (99.98%) 38,243 (0.02%)
Stephen Monroe 224,630,892 (99.98%) 38,678 (0.02%)

2.        Appointment of Marcum, LLP as Auditor

Marcum, LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation, and the directors of the Corporation are authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration, by a resolution passed by a vote held by a show of hands.

3.        Equity Incentive Plan Amendments Approved

Amendments to the Corporation’s 2019 equity incentive plan (the “Plan”) clarifying that the Plan is an “evergreen” plan, such that at any given time the available shares reserved for issuance of awards under the Plan will not exceed 15% (plus an additional 2% inducements for hiring employees and senior management) of the number of outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Corporation from time to time (including the number of subordinate voting shares underlying the multiple voting shares and super voting shares of the Corporation on an as converted basis), and subordinate voting shares underlying an award under the Plan will again be available for grant under the Plan in the event that such award is, among other things, exercised, terminated prior to exercise or settled in cash, as more particularly described in the Circular, were approved, by an ordinary resolution passed by a vote held by a show of hands.

