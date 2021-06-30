checkAd

Titan Mining Announces Results of its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 22:35  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at Titan’s annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 21, 2021, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Setting the number of directors at six;
  • Electing each of the Company’s six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;
  • Approving the Company's Stock Option Plan; 
  • Approving of the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan; and
  • Amending the articles of the Company to allow for consolidations and subdivisions of the Company’s shares to be effected by board resolution.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company’s directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee
 Votes For Votes Withheld
  Number % Number %
John Boehner 86,529,383 91.53 8,003,975 8.47
Lenard Boggio 93,695,158 99.11 838,200 0.89
William Mulrow 93,695,158 99.11 838,200 0.89
George Pataki 94,445,158 99.91 88,200 0.09
Donald Taylor 94,525,158 99.99 8,200 0.01
Richard Warke 94,448,403 99.91 84,955 0.09

Purni Parikh has elected to step down as President but will remain a consultant to the Company, with this role being assumed by Donald Taylor, current CEO of the Company. The Board, Management and employees at Titan would like to acknowledge the tremendous contribution Ms. Parikh has made on behalf of the Company.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York State. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact: 
Email: info@titanminingcorp.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Titan Mining Announces Results of its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at Titan’s annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating ...
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus