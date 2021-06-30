checkAd

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Town Center II in Jacksonville as Its New Global Headquarters

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 22:45  |  21   |   |   

Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced it has closed on the purchase of Town Center II, its new global headquarters office in Jacksonville, Florida.

Town Center II is a modern, Energy Star certified building located at 5335 Gate Parkway in the heart of St. Johns Town Center. Built in 2019, the 14.38 acre lot and 218,700 square foot building was chosen with the company’s future growth and sustainability plans in mind.

“We are proud to be owners of the Town Center II building, a recently developed property that meets the highest standards of energy efficiency and sustainability today, and is located in one of the fastest growing areas of Jacksonville,” said Anthony Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet. “We look forward to playing an active role in the community and building our workforce with local talent who can bring differentiated experiences, skills and strategic insight to help us continue to innovate and grow. We would like to extend our thanks to the city of Jacksonville and the state of Florida for their hard work to create the incentives to make this possible.”

Dun & Bradstreet expects to open its new headquarters later this summer. The company has committed to creating 500 new jobs in Jacksonville and is currently hiring. Individuals interested in exploring a career at Dun & Bradstreet are encouraged to visit the Company’s website for more information. The Company, with 6,000 employees worldwide, maintains offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Twitter: @DunBradstreet

