Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Chief Accounting Officer Brett Just and Director of FP&A Jennifer Oliver will serve as interim co-CFOs, reporting directly to Executive Chair, Jackie Reses. Mr. Just and Ms. Oliver have been with Wish since 2017 and 2018, respectively.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH) one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Rajat Bahri has notified the Board of Directors that he plans to resign from his position effective July 23. The company has engaged executive search firm Heidrick and Struggles to identify Mr. Bahri’s successor.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire team at Wish, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Rajat for his many contributions to the company,” said Founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski. “During his four and a half years as our CFO, Rajat has been integral in scaling the company globally, leading us through our initial public offering last year and driving revenue growth. We wish Rajat well as he embarks on his next career opportunity.”

Jackie Reses, Wish’s Executive Chair, added, “We are fortunate to have Brett and Jennifer, two qualified senior finance leaders, to lead the finance team until we appoint a permanent successor for the CFO role. As Wish enters the next stage of its growth, we will continue to build out a world-class senior leadership team to guide the company forward.”

“It has been exceptionally rewarding to work with Piotr, Jackie and the entire team at Wish,” said Bahri. “We successfully brought a fun and affordable mobile marketplace to millions of underserved, value-conscious users in over 100 countries and grew annual revenue from just over $400 million in 2016 to $2.5 billion in 2020. I am proud of the accomplishments and milestones we have achieved together and look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.”

Mr. Bahri has accepted a position with another company. His departure is not related to any disagreement with the company over its accounting principles or practices or financial statement disclosures.

Mr. Just will also continue in his role as Chief Accounting Officer, which he has held since November 2020. Prior to taking on these roles, he served as Wish’s Controller from August 2019 and as Assistant Controller from September 2017. Mr. Just was previously the Controller for the Internet of Things (IOT) Business Unit at Cisco Systems, Inc. and Assistant Controller for Jasper Wireless, prior to its acquisition by Cisco. Mr. Just began his career in public accounting at Deloitte and Just, Gurr & Associates. He holds a B.S. in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.