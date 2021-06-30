checkAd

Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 22:40  |  44   |   |   

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH) one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Rajat Bahri has notified the Board of Directors that he plans to resign from his position effective July 23. The company has engaged executive search firm Heidrick and Struggles to identify Mr. Bahri’s successor.

Chief Accounting Officer Brett Just and Director of FP&A Jennifer Oliver will serve as interim co-CFOs, reporting directly to Executive Chair, Jackie Reses. Mr. Just and Ms. Oliver have been with Wish since 2017 and 2018, respectively.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire team at Wish, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Rajat for his many contributions to the company,” said Founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski. “During his four and a half years as our CFO, Rajat has been integral in scaling the company globally, leading us through our initial public offering last year and driving revenue growth. We wish Rajat well as he embarks on his next career opportunity.”

Jackie Reses, Wish’s Executive Chair, added, “We are fortunate to have Brett and Jennifer, two qualified senior finance leaders, to lead the finance team until we appoint a permanent successor for the CFO role. As Wish enters the next stage of its growth, we will continue to build out a world-class senior leadership team to guide the company forward.”

“It has been exceptionally rewarding to work with Piotr, Jackie and the entire team at Wish,” said Bahri. “We successfully brought a fun and affordable mobile marketplace to millions of underserved, value-conscious users in over 100 countries and grew annual revenue from just over $400 million in 2016 to $2.5 billion in 2020. I am proud of the accomplishments and milestones we have achieved together and look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.”

Mr. Bahri has accepted a position with another company. His departure is not related to any disagreement with the company over its accounting principles or practices or financial statement disclosures.

Mr. Just will also continue in his role as Chief Accounting Officer, which he has held since November 2020. Prior to taking on these roles, he served as Wish’s Controller from August 2019 and as Assistant Controller from September 2017. Mr. Just was previously the Controller for the Internet of Things (IOT) Business Unit at Cisco Systems, Inc. and Assistant Controller for Jasper Wireless, prior to its acquisition by Cisco. Mr. Just began his career in public accounting at Deloitte and Just, Gurr & Associates. He holds a B.S. in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Seite 1 von 3
ContextLogic Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ContextLogic (Wish)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH) one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Rajat Bahri has notified the Board of Directors that he plans to resign from his position effective …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:59 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)
24.06.21
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
18.06.21
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
14.06.21
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
10.06.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)
10.06.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Gold, Tencent, Gamestop, Tilray, Pfizer, Nvidia, Contextlogic, Aixtron, Lufthansa, Fraport und Zalando
09.06.21
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Nanogate, Contextlogic & Baumot Group
09.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow kaum bewegt - Leichte Gewinne an der Nasdaq
09.06.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow nach leichten Verlusten wenig bewegt
04.06.21
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser