checkAd

Ximen Mining Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 22:55  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed a financing for gross proceeds of $200,000. The non-brokered private …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed a financing for gross proceeds of $200,000. The non-brokered private placement consisted of 800,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.35 per share. The hold expiry date for the placement is October 25, 2021. The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for the further exploration on the Company's British Columbia mineral properties and general working capital.

The closing of the private placement financing is subject to final TSX-V approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,
President, CEO and Director
604 488-3900

Investor Relations:

Sophy Cesar
604-488-3900
ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Foto: Accesswire

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

Foto: Accesswire

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ximen Mining Corporate Update VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed a financing for gross proceeds of $200,000. The non-brokered private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Gold Mountain Hits Additional High-Grade Intercepts in its Phase 2, 10,000m Drill Program
American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office
i3 Energy PLC Announces Capital Restructuring & Wapiti Acquisition
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire Advanced Exploration & Development “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Makara Provides Updates on Financing and Nearby Mineral Exploration Activities
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...