Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on June 30, 2021 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable June 30, 2021 and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.