Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 23:00  |  21   |   |   

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on June 30, 2021 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable June 30, 2021 and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Estimated Sources of Distributions



 
  ($) Current Distribution     % Breakdown of the Current Distribution     ($) Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date     % Breakdown of the Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date  
Net Investment Income
    0.0215       43%       0.1355       39%  
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
    0.0000       0%       0.2145       61%  
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
    0.0000       0%       0.0000       0%  
Return of Capital
    0.0285       57%       0.0000       0%  
Total (per common share)
    0.0500       100%       0.3500       100%  
                                 
Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ending on 5/31/2021
  1.27 %
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 5/31/2021
  3.82 %
