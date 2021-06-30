Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice
LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on June 30, 2021 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable June 30, 2021 and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
|
Estimated Sources of Distributions
|
|($) Current Distribution
|% Breakdown of the Current Distribution
|($) Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date
|% Breakdown of the Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date
|
Net Investment Income
|0.0215
|43%
|0.1355
|39%
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|0.0000
|0%
|0.2145
|61%
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|0.0000
|0%
|0.0000
|0%
|
Return of Capital
|0.0285
|57%
|0.0000
|0%
|
Total (per common share)
|0.0500
|100%
|0.3500
|100%
|
Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ending on 5/31/2021
|1.27
|%
|
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 5/31/2021
|3.82
|%
|
