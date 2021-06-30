checkAd

Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that Heman Chao …

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that Heman Chao has notified the Board of Directors of the Company of his intention to step down from the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Chief Scientific Officer ("CSO") and member of the Board, effective September 1, 2021. As of September 1, 2021, Mr. Chao will assume the position of Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

"It has been a privilege to be able to work with Helix. I am particularly honoured to have assisted the development of the DOS47 technology from lab-bench to the clinic" stated Mr. Chao. "I will continue to support the Company in any way I can, including in my continuing role as the Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. I have the utmost confidence in the abilities of the existing management team and Board going forward and remain as enthusiastic as ever about the future prospects of the Company."

The Board has identified candidates for a new CEO and director.

Prof. Majewski said: "As Chair of the Board, I want to thank Heman for his outstanding commitment and dedication to the Company since joining the Company as its CSO in 2008 and in his role as CEO since 2017. Heman has worked tirelessly to advance the Company's immunotherapy research and drive the Company forward. We are delighted that he will continue to be the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board. We continue to be excited about the future of the Company and the prospects of its work developing important immunotherapy treatments, including the Company's primary drug candidate, L-DOS47. The Company's clinical programs remain our highest priority."

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HBP".

For more information, please contact:
Helix BioPharma Corp.
9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205
Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J9
Tel: 905-841-2300 x 233
Frank Michalargias, Chief Financial Officer

ir@helixbiopharma.com

Investor Relations
Alpha Bronze, LLC
Mr. Pascal Nigen

