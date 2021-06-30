checkAd

DGAP-News CSG Powers New, Innovative TV Experience with Leading Malaysian Telco

DGAP-News: CSG
CSG Powers New, Innovative TV Experience with Leading Malaysian Telco

30.06.2021 / 23:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRISBANE, July 1, 2021 - CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a new multi-year deal that expands its relationship with Maxis, Malaysia's leading converged solutions provider. As Maxis' cloud-based digital monetisation provider, CSG enabled the recent launch of Maxis TV 2.0, and is poised to help drive future growth of Maxis' portfolio of anytime, anywhere digital lifestyle services through the launch of new experiences.

'As customers, like Maxis, move into the 5G era, CSG is enabling operators to innovate and become successful ecosystem players with agile solutions that deliver exceptional experiences for their customers,' said Ian Watterson, head of CSG's Asia-Pacific business. 'It has been a privilege to work with Maxis over these many years to enable their business to evolve and thrive as they deliver innovative ways for Malaysians to connect with each other and access the content they want to consume.'

CSG's award-winning digital monetisation platform has helped some of the world's most innovative companies compete and thrive in today's digital economy. Using CSG's monetisation engine, Maxis TV provides consumers with a single, converged user experience to discover and consume content from several providers including Viu, iflix, DimSum, Mubi and iQIY. The platform also provides the scalability needed to add additional content providers, while offering new and innovative TV services to its customers.

'At Maxis, we have a mission to give our customers an immersive, personalized, end-to-end experience that allows them to connect and consume content on-demand,' said Gokhan Ogut, CEO, Maxis. 'As such, we are pleased to be working with CSG, who not only supports this mission but also enables us to provide our customers with an unmatched personalized experience that aligns with this new age of converged connectivity.'

CSG's Revenue and Customer Management suite of end-to-end capabilities supports over 500 companies globally, providing them with the flexible, configurable solutions they need to monetise and digitally enable customer experiences. Recognised as an industry leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs, CSG delivers game changing solutions that put the customer first and helps them solve their toughest business challenges.

