Bio-Rad Announces Partnership with Seegene for Molecular Diagnostic Testing Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021   

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced a partnership with Seegene, Inc., a global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics, for the clinical development and commercialization of infectious disease molecular diagnostic products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Seegene, based in Seoul, Korea, will provide diagnostic tests for use on Bio-Rad’s CFX96 Dx Real-Time PCR System for U.S. markets pending clinical development and clearance from The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

“We look forward to working with Seegene to provide needed diagnostic testing products to U.S. markets,” said Dara Wright, Bio-Rad EVP and President, Clinical Diagnostics. “Seegene’s unique assay design, chemistries, and high-level multiplexing can detect multiple infectious disease targets simultaneously, making the assays well-suited for syndromic testing,” she said.

Seegene assays offer multiplex real-time PCR detection and differentiation, with high sensitivity and specificity of up to seven targets in a single reaction. The assays deliver results in approximately four hours.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,700 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020. Please visit bio-rad.com for further information.

This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding the development and launch of new products and our expectations about our products. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to develop and market new or improved products, our ability to compete effectively, international legal and regulatory risks, and product quality and liability issues. For further information regarding our risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" in Bio-Rad’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bio-Rad cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

