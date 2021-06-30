BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Announces Adoption of Plan of Liquidation
BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Trustees of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE: BGIO, CUSIP: 09258P104) (the “Fund”) approved the adoption of a Plan of Liquidation in accordance with its investment objective of terminating on or before February 28th, 2022. Under the Fund's Plan of Liquidation, which is effective today, the Fund will begin the process of liquidating portfolio assets and unwinding its affairs. The Fund expects to make a final liquidating distribution by December 31, 2021. The Fund is liquidating earlier than anticipated given the favorable market environment for unwinding its assets and returning shareholder capital in a timely manner. The Trust’s investment objectives and policies are not designed to seek to return to investors the initial offering price per common share on the termination date. The Fund has an annualized total return of 5.0% on market price and has paid out $2.59 per share in distributions since inception1.
The Trust expects to make periodic liquidating distributions to shareholders pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation in advance of its termination and make a final liquidating distribution on or around December 31, 2021. Upon the effectiveness of the Fund’s Plan of Liquidation, the Automatic Dividend Reinvestment Plan of the Fund has been suspended with respect to any dividends or distributions for which the record date is on or after June 30, 2021. All such dividends or distributions will be paid in cash.
The Fund’s common shares will continue to trade the “regular way” on the New York Stock Exchange through December 2021 and will be suspended from trading before December 31, 2021.
1As of 6/28/21
