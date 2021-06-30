checkAd

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Announces Adoption of Plan of Liquidation

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Trustees of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE: BGIO, CUSIP: 09258P104) (the “Fund”) approved the adoption of a Plan of Liquidation in accordance with its investment objective of terminating on or before February 28th, 2022. Under the Fund's Plan of Liquidation, which is effective today, the Fund will begin the process of liquidating portfolio assets and unwinding its affairs. The Fund expects to make a final liquidating distribution by December 31, 2021. The Fund is liquidating earlier than anticipated given the favorable market environment for unwinding its assets and returning shareholder capital in a timely manner. The Trust’s investment objectives and policies are not designed to seek to return to investors the initial offering price per common share on the termination date. The Fund has an annualized total return of 5.0% on market price and has paid out $2.59 per share in distributions since inception1.

The Trust expects to make periodic liquidating distributions to shareholders pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation in advance of its termination and make a final liquidating distribution on or around December 31, 2021. Upon the effectiveness of the Fund’s Plan of Liquidation, the Automatic Dividend Reinvestment Plan of the Fund has been suspended with respect to any dividends or distributions for which the record date is on or after June 30, 2021. All such dividends or distributions will be paid in cash.

The Fund’s common shares will continue to trade the “regular way” on the New York Stock Exchange through December 2021 and will be suspended from trading before December 31, 2021.

1As of 6/28/21

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

