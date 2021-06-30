checkAd

TechnipFMC plc Total Voting Rights and Share Capital 30 June 2021

TechnipFMC plc (the “Company”) (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that, in accordance with Article 223-16-1 of the AMF General Regulation, it hereby notifies the market that as of 29 June 2021, the Company’s capital consists of 450,700,480 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 450,700,480.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

