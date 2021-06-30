DigitalBridge Prices $300 Million New Securitized Financing Facility

The proceeds from the sale of the Class A-2 Notes, net of the payment of certain offering expenses and the deposits into certain reserve accounts, will be used for general corporate purposes.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (the “Company”) today announced two of its subsidiaries, DigitalBridge Issuer, LLC and DigitalBridge Co-Issuer, LLC (together, the “Co-Issuers”) have priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2021-1 3.95% Secured Fund Fee Revenue Notes, Class A-2 (the “Class A-2 Notes”). Interest payments on the Class A-2 Notes are payable on a quarterly basis. The anticipated repayment date of the Class A-2 Notes is September 2026. The Class A-2 Notes are expected to be issued by the Co-Issuers in a privately placed securitization transaction.

Additionally, and concurrent with the issuance of the Class A-2 Notes, the Co-Issuers expect to issue Series 2021-1 Secured Fund Fee Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Class A-1 Notes (the “VFN Notes” and, together with the Class A-2 Notes, the “Series 2021-1 Notes”), which will allow the Co-Issuers to borrow up to $150 million on a revolving basis. The Co-Issuers may increase the principal amount of the VFN Notes to $200 million upon the satisfaction of certain conditions over the course of the twelve months following the closing of the sale of the Series 2021-1 Notes.

The closing of the sale of the Series 2021-1 Notes is expected to occur on July 9, 2021, subject to satisfaction of various closing conditions. There can be no assurance regarding the timing of the closing or that the sale of the Series 2021-1 Notes will be completed.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Series 2021-1 Notes or any other security, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Series 2021-1 Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.