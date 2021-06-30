checkAd

DigitalBridge Prices $300 Million New Securitized Financing Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 23:03  |  21   |   |   

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (the “Company”) today announced two of its subsidiaries, DigitalBridge Issuer, LLC and DigitalBridge Co-Issuer, LLC (together, the “Co-Issuers”) have priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2021-1 3.95% Secured Fund Fee Revenue Notes, Class A-2 (the “Class A-2 Notes”). Interest payments on the Class A-2 Notes are payable on a quarterly basis. The anticipated repayment date of the Class A-2 Notes is September 2026. The Class A-2 Notes are expected to be issued by the Co-Issuers in a privately placed securitization transaction.

The proceeds from the sale of the Class A-2 Notes, net of the payment of certain offering expenses and the deposits into certain reserve accounts, will be used for general corporate purposes.

Additionally, and concurrent with the issuance of the Class A-2 Notes, the Co-Issuers expect to issue Series 2021-1 Secured Fund Fee Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Class A-1 Notes (the “VFN Notes” and, together with the Class A-2 Notes, the “Series 2021-1 Notes”), which will allow the Co-Issuers to borrow up to $150 million on a revolving basis. The Co-Issuers may increase the principal amount of the VFN Notes to $200 million upon the satisfaction of certain conditions over the course of the twelve months following the closing of the sale of the Series 2021-1 Notes.

The closing of the sale of the Series 2021-1 Notes is expected to occur on July 9, 2021, subject to satisfaction of various closing conditions. There can be no assurance regarding the timing of the closing or that the sale of the Series 2021-1 Notes will be completed.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Series 2021-1 Notes or any other security, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Series 2021-1 Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Seite 1 von 3
DigitalBridge Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DigitalBridge Prices $300 Million New Securitized Financing Facility DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (the “Company”) today announced two of its subsidiaries, DigitalBridge Issuer, LLC and DigitalBridge Co-Issuer, LLC (together, the “Co-Issuers”) have priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels