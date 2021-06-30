checkAd

AnalytixInsight Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has accepted for listing 6,612,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) issued in connection with the Company’s previously announced overnight marketed equity offering of units (the “Offering”). For more information about the Offering, please see the Company’s press release dated June 28, 2021, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The TSXV has advised that the Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “ALY.WT” effective at market open on July 5, 2021.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.90 per Common Share until June 28, 2024, provided that if the volume weighted average share price of the Common Shares on the TSXV is greater than $1.80 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right, within 10 business days of the first occurrence of such event, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 trading days following the date the Company issues a press release disclosing such acceleration.

The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company dated June 28, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Scott Urquhart
VP Corporate Development
Scott.Urquhart@AnalytixInsight.com
(416) 522 3975

Sophic Capital
All@SophicCapital.com
(647) 670 1991
sophiccapital.com/investment-ideas/AnalytixInsight

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

