AnalytixInsight Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has accepted for listing 6,612,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) issued in connection with the Company’s previously announced overnight marketed equity offering of units (the “Offering”). For more information about the Offering, please see the Company’s press release dated June 28, 2021, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The TSXV has advised that the Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “ALY.WT” effective at market open on July 5, 2021.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.90 per Common Share until June 28, 2024, provided that if the volume weighted average share price of the Common Shares on the TSXV is greater than $1.80 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right, within 10 business days of the first occurrence of such event, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 trading days following the date the Company issues a press release disclosing such acceleration.