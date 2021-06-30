checkAd

Texas Capital Bank Appoints Rick Rodman as Head of Business Banking

DALLAS, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced that it appointed Rick Rodman to the newly created position of Head of Business Banking, effective June 21, 2021. This appointment underscores the Company’s commitment to significantly expand its Business Banking segment.

In his role, Mr. Rodman will oversee the Business Banking division with a focus on creating and executing an innovative, tech-enabled, and efficient client acquisition, on-boarding, and service delivery strategy for the division. He will report to John Sarvadi, Executive Managing Director of Middle Market Banking.

Mr. Rodman brings more than 15 years of leadership expertise in sales processes and revenue generation in the middle market, business banking, and consumer segments. Prior to Texas Capital Bank, he was Partner and Managing Director of Corporate Banking at CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. in Dallas. Prior to CrossFirst, he held various leadership positions in the middle market space at Capital One and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and earlier in his career worked at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

“Rick is an experienced executive who understands the Texas market well and has held leadership positions in the middle market space at large financial institutions,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “His appointment will accelerate our efforts to grow our Business Banking segment and demonstrates Texas Capital Bank’s ability to attract key talent as we continue to transform the business.”

Mr. Sarvadi said, “We are thrilled to have Rick join our team during this important time, as we execute on our strategy to transform our business and drive growth and profitability across our Commercial & Industrial Banking franchise. Rick has an impressive track record of driving sales and growth throughout his banking career and we look forward to benefitting from his leadership and expertise.”

Mr. Rodman said, “I’m excited to join Texas Capital Bank at this important time for the Company. I look forward to working with the team to drive enhanced profitability and client services to build on its position in business banking.”

About Rick Rodman

Mr. Rodman served as Partner and Managing Director of Corporate Banking at CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. in Dallas since 2017. Prior to CrossFirst, he held various leadership positions in the middle market space at Capital One and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rodman worked at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance & Real Estate and a Master of Business Administration degree from Baylor University.

Mr. Rodman is actively involved with various not-for-profit organizations in North Texas including Cornerstone Ministries, Feed My Starving Children, and Preston Trail Community Church.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and work with clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

