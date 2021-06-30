checkAd

Results of Biophytis SARA-INT Phase 2 Trial with Sarconeos (BIO101) in Sarcopenia will be Released by August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 23:00  |  18   |   |   

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”),a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19 today announces topline results for SARA-INT phase 2 study will be released in August 2021. The full results with complete details will be presented during the digital ICSFR scientific & medical conference, next September 29-October 2 2021.

The objective of the SARA-INT Phase 2 study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sarconeos (BIO101) in a randomized placebo-controlled study in patients over 65 years suffering from sarcopenia and considered at high risk of mobility disability. The primary endpoint of SARA-INT is patients’ mobility disability as measured by the gait-speed over the 400-meter walk test (400MWT).

The multicenter double-blind, interventional study recruited a total of 233 patients in 22 centers in Belgium and the US who were dosed orally at 175 mg b.i.d. and 350 mg b.i.d. with Sarconeos (BIO101) through a 26-week period. 196 of those patients have completed the trial despite the COVID-19 pandemic last December 2020.

About BIOPHYTIS
Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's common shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN:FR0012816825) and ADSs are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS – ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Biophytis’ anticipated timing for its various Sarconeos (BIO101) clinical trials and expectations regarding commercialization. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, delays in patient recruitment or retention, interruptions in sourcing or supply chain, its ability to obtain the necessary regulatory authorizations, COVID-19-related delays, and the impact of the current pandemic on the Company’s clinical trials. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual 2020 Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and to the risks discussed in the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations
Evelyne Nguyen, CFO
evelyne.nguyen@biophytis.com

Media contact
Life Sci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
E: sophie@lifesciadvisors.com 
T: +33 6 27 74 74 49

Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Chris Maggos
E: chris@lifesciadvisors.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Results of Biophytis SARA-INT Phase 2 Trial with Sarconeos (BIO101) in Sarcopenia will be Released by August 2021 PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”),a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus