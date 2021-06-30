checkAd

Cornish Metals Announces Amendments to Its By-Laws to Include Provisions Relating to Advance Notice and Notice-And-Access and Notice of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective today, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved certain amendments to its By-Law Number 1, as amended by certain amendments approved of by shareholders on January 15, 2018, to take effect as an amended and restated By-Law Number 1 (the “Amended and Restated By-Law”).

The Amended and Restated By-Law includes provisions relating to advance notice of shareholder nominees for election of directors and provisions expressly allowing for delivery of notices, communications and documents to shareholders by electronic means and other means permitted by applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Amended and Restated By-Law is effective immediately and remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, shareholders of the Company will be asked to ratify and confirm the Amended and Restated By-Law at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting to be held by live audio teleconference on July 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

For more information and the full text of the Amended and Restated By-Law, please see the Company’s management information circular for the Meeting which will be available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.cornishmetals.com. A copy of the circular and notice of the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on July 30, 2021 will be mailed out to shareholders on July 2, 2021.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, statements with respect to the Amended and Restated By-Law.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and any variants of COVID-19 which may arise; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

CONTACT: For additional information please contact:
In North America:
Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)      
Tel: +44 203 470 0470
Richard Morrison
Charlie Bouverat
Grant Baxter

Hannam & Partners
(Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 207 907 8500
Matthew Hasson
Andrew Chubb
Ernest Bell

Blytheweigh
(Financial PR/IR-London)
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Tim Blythe
tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com
Megan Ray
megan.ray@blytheweigh.com




