Biophytis Secures the Manufacturing of Sarconeos (BIO101) for COVID-19 with a Global CDMO & Announces the Next Milestones for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study

  • The Company signed contracts for the manufacturing of registration batches in view of the potential application for Emergency Use Authorization to FDA and/or Conditional Marketing Authorization to EMA
  • The 155th patient has completed treatment in Part 2 of the COVA Phase 2-3 study and results of second interim analysis are expected in Q3 2021
  • The full results of the study and the filing for market authorization are now scheduled for Q4 2021
  • The new timelines have no effect on Biophytis’ strategy going forward

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19 today announces it has secured contracts with a major global Custom Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the manufacturing of registration batches of Sarconeos (BIO101). These contracts were signed in preparation of the potential filing of the product in COVID-19 for Emergency Use Authorization with FDA, or Conditional Marketing Authorization with EMA. The Company also announces the following next milestones:

  • With the 155th patient for Part 2 of the COVA Phase 2-3 study with Sarconeos (BIO101) in patients infected with COVID-19 having completed the treatment on May 24 2021, data management and bio statistic activities are ongoing before submitting the results to the DMC (Data Monitoring Committee). Results of this second interim analysis (IA2) as regards to safety and efficacy are now expected in Q3 2021. The DMC previously delivered a favorable opinion in March 2021 on the safety of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19, following the first interim analysis of the 50 participants in Part 1 of the COVA study.

  • Beyond the second interim analysis based on 155 patients, the Company is pursuing the recruitment of patients in the context of pandemic slow-down and progress of vaccination campaign in Europe and the USA. 176 patients have been recruited in total over the 310 required for the release of the full results. Top line results for the full study are now expected in Q4 2021, in view of a potential filing for Emergency Use Authorization and Conditional market Approval applications respectively with FDA and EMA by year end. Commercialization should then start beginning of 2022.   
