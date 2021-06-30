PARIS and CAMBRIDGE Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19 today announces it has secured contracts with a major global Custom Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the manufacturing of registration batches of Sarconeos (BIO101). These contracts were signed in preparation of the potential filing of the product in COVID-19 for Emergency Use Authorization with FDA, or Conditional Marketing Authorization with EMA. The Company also announces the following next milestones:

Biophytis Secures the Manufacturing of Sarconeos (BIO101) for COVID-19 with a Global CDMO & Announces the Next Milestones for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study

